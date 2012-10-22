Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blessed a full takeover by state oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP TNBP.MM, calling it a good deal at a good price.
Putin was speaking at a meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who said Rosneft had agreed to buy 100 percent of TNK-BP from its shareholders, British oil major BP (BP.L) and the AAR consortium representing four Soviet-born tycoons.
In a statement, Rosneft said it would pay $28 billion for AAR's one-half stake in TNK-BP, which Sechin said would be comparable in value to the cash and stock deal buyout of BP's stake.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Melissa Akin)
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.