A police officer walks past a plaque of the oil firm TNK-BP at its headquarters in Moscow June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW A Russian court will hear an appeal in January to pursue a $2.8 billion (1.8 billion pound) suit against oil firm BP's (BP.L) representatives on the board of its Russian joint venture TNK-BP TNBP.MM, a plaintiff's representative said on Wednesday.

Last month, a Russian arbitration court threw out multi-billion lawsuits against Peter Charow and Richard Sloan and BP in a case filed by a minority shareholder in TNK-BP Holding, a listed unit of 50-50 joint venture TNK-BP Ltd.

Appeal hearings that could re-open the cases against the two representatives have been set for January 26 in the Siberian city of Omsk.

The plaintiff is also set to appeal a court motion to decline a $13 billion lawsuit against the British major.

BP clashed with the quartet of Soviet-born billionaires that own the other half of Russia's third-largest oil producer over the attempt by the British oil major to secure an exploration and share-swap deal with state-controlled Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

