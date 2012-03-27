A BP logo is seen at BP Zhuhai chemical factory in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON Oil company BP (BP.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its southern gas assets (SGA) in the North Sea to Perenco UK for $400 million (250 million pounds) as part of a $38 billion disposal programme to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

BP, Europe's second-largest oil company by market value, has now agreed deals to raise $23 billion from disposals since 2010 as it works towards its target for proceeds of $38 billion by the end of 2013.

BP said in February it estimates the total cost of the United States' worst-ever offshore oil spill has risen to $43 billion due to higher costs for shoreline clean up.

The company said the sale of the SGA assets was part of its plan to develop a more focused North Sea business in the UK and Norway.

"Perenco is committed to investing in and developing SGA beyond BP's plans, ultimately providing a longer-term future for the assets and the people who work there," said Trevor Garlick, regional president for BP North Sea.

Perenco will make an initial payment of $100 million with the remaining $300 million due to be paid on completion, which is expected before the end of 2012.

Shares in BP were down 1.4 percent to 475.15 pence at 12:05 p.m., valuing the business at 89.3 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Rhys Jones)