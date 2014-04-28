BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

LONDON Shares in British oil major BP traded down 1.4 percent on Monday following a U.S. government decision to impose sanctions against the head of Russia's state-owned energy producer Rosneft, in which BP holds a major stake.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest action to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.

