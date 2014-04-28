EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
LONDON Shares in British oil major BP traded down 1.4 percent on Monday following a U.S. government decision to impose sanctions against the head of Russia's state-owned energy producer Rosneft, in which BP holds a major stake.
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest action to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)
BADEN BADEN, Germany The world's financial leaders rowed back on a pledge to keep an open and inclusive global trade system after being unable to find a suitable compromise with an increasingly protectionist United States.
BADEN BADEN, Germany International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that global growth was gaining strength, but cautioned that the "wrong" policies "could stop the new momentum in its tracks."