LONDON BP on Tuesday became the first oil major to detail how wild swings in U.S. crude prices had first boosted - and then dented - its profit last year amid a shale revolution that has transformed markets in the United States.

The firm said in its full-year results that its supply and trading division enjoyed a very strong start to the year, but suffered in the final quarter after the value of crudes in the Gulf of Mexico were hammered by rising production making its way to the region.

Speaking on a fourth quarter results call, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said the firm had seen supply and trading results fall in the fourth quarter due to Gulf of Mexico crudes pricing well below international market North Sea Brent.

"If our Gulf of Mexico barrels stay disconnected from Brent we may start to have some impact," Gilvary said.

"Those barrels have been pricing off local prices, like WTI (West Texas Intermediate)."

The trading community has typically described the first half of 2013 as a big success story when bets that the spread between the European benchmark Brent and U.S. benchmark WTI would narrow, paid out hugely.

Spread betting has become one of the most popular games in oil trading in the past years but its brutal volatility has given it a deadly reputation.

In 2011 traders saw a bonanza, when they bet on the steep widening of the spread as the United States started to face an oil glut from rising shale oil production, which became landlocked in the U.S. Midwest.

This year, new pipelines carried oil away from the pricing hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, easing the glut there and rapidly narrowing the spread from as much as $23 in February to parity in July. Some commodity hedge funds reported double digit gains.

But for traders betting this trend would continue, it has gone spectacularly wrong since September. U.S. oil stocks have unexpectedly built up, making U.S. crude much cheaper than Brent again. By the end of 2013, the spread was the biggest it has been for eight months at more than $19.

Prices on the U.S. Gulf Coast, where BP has a large percentage of its North American output, also began to fall relative to Brent as the glut of crude was shifted south.

"You will have seen that grades like Mars have been discounted quite heavily to Brent ... as you have seen the domestic crude rebalance in the United States," Gilvary said.

CEO Bob Dudley described the company's Gulf of Mexico production as "a natural hedge" for its massive Whiting refinery, which has undergone a multi-billion dollar overhaul in the past year to process cheaper Canadian tar sands crude.

BP's Whiting refinery was one of the most closely watched by those trading the Brent-WTI spread last year, due to its size and direct-link to the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub via the BP1 pipeline.

Cushing is the delivery and pricing point for U.S. crude oil futures, and inventory levels at the hub help determine prices of the benchmark U.S. contract.

The last time BP disclosed figures for trading, in 2005, it earned $2.97 billion (1.81 billion pounds), or over a tenth of the firm's overall net profit.

