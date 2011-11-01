A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Transocean Ltd, which owned the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, asked a federal judge to order BP Plc to cover a variety of its damages and other costs arising from the largest U.S. oil spill.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in New Orleans, Transocean said BP must indemnify it for damages arising from the latter's failure to contain flow from its Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico, regardless of who was negligent or else at fault.

"BP should be required to live up to its contractual promises," Transocean said in the filing.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The Deepwater Horizon's April 20, 2010 explosion caused 11 deaths. On the one-year anniversary of the disaster, BP sued Transocean to recover at least $40 billion (25 billion pounds) of alleged damages.

On October 17, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which had a 25 percent stake in the well, agreed to pay BP $4 billion for clean-up and to compensate victims, and to drop its allegations accusing BP of gross negligence.

The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)