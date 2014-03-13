BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk/Files

WASHINGTON BP said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lifting the ban that prohibited the company from bidding on new federal contracts.

As part of the agreement, BP agreed to a set of safety, ethical and corporate governance requirements.

The company was barred from entering into new contracts with the federal government, including offshore drilling leases, in response to the company's role in the massive 2010 BP oil spill.

