LONDON BP Plc on Wednesday said it had another incident at its Valhall platform in the Norwegian part of the North Sea on August 19, following a mid-July fire that prompted the site to be shut down.

"There was a well control issue on the Valhall field on the 19th August which was quickly controlled and reported to the regulator, as per normal industry practice," BP said.

"The issue was caused by a mechanical problem with the casing hanger, which is in the process of being repaired."

BP said the incident was not related to its timetable for restarting the field, an update of which was given earlier on Wednesday. The restart is due by mid-September.

