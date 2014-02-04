HOUSTON BP Plc's (BP.L)(BP.N) 405,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery is switching over to processing heavy crude oil, said Chief Executive Bob Dudley on Tuesday.

In the fourth quarter of 2013, the Whiting refinery completed a $4 billion upgrade to run cheaper heavy crude oil from Canada's tar sands fields. The company has said the refinery will switch to running heavy crude oil in the first quarter of 2014.

"The vessel testing and the switch to heavy crude is going on now," Dudley said during a conference call on Tuesday to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.

