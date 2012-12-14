A $4 billion (2 billion pounds) project to upgrade BP Plc's (BP.L) large Whiting, Indiana, refinery will not be delayed by a lawsuit against contractors at the plant over allegedly deficient materiel, BP said on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court, alleges defective fireproofing and negligence, arguing contractor work had caused rust damage. Claimed damages in the lawsuit include for "loss of use".

"BP is not aware of any safety concerns or structural integrity issues caused by the fireproofing material, which is the subject of its lawsuit against the defendants," a BP spokesman said in an email.

"Nor do we expect our remediation efforts to interfere with or delay our commissioning schedule for the modernization project at the refinery."

BP shut the biggest of three crude distillation units at the 337,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting refinery in early November for an overhaul expected to take about three months, according to analysts. BP has said the entire project at the plant, which will enable it to process more Canadian crude, should be completed in the second half of 2013.

The CDU shutdown has curtailed regional demand for crude, depressing inland price differentials, traders say. Some said that fears of a potentially prolonged outage at the plant may have contributed to a deep decline in Canadian rates this week.

