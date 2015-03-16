A man uses an ATM outside the headquarters of Banca Privada D'Andorra (BPA) in Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The logo of the Banco de Madrid can be seen at its headquarters in Madrid March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID State-appointed managers at Andorra's Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA) have capped cash withdrawals in an attempt to contain the damage from U.S. allegations the bank laundered money for international criminal gangs.

The mountainous principality between France and Spain is heavily reliant on financial services. Standard & Poor's (S&P) has said the problems at BPA - a lender which it said represented about a fifth of all assets and liabilities in the Andorran banking system - could strain the national finances.

Andorra took over the management of the bank after the U.S. Department of the Treasury described it last week as an "easy vehicle" for criminal gangs in Russia, China and Venezuela to funnel their profits.

The problems at BPA, which could lose its ability to operate with U.S. counterparties due to the allegations, prompted S&P to cut Andorra's sovereign rating one notch last week to two levels above junk.

To shore up the bank, its provisional administrators have imposed a limit on cash withdrawals from ATM machines of 2,500 euros per week per account and have also limited national and international transfers.

The principality's finance minister said on Monday the banking system was under stress but he insisted the scandal at BPA was an isolated case.

"Andorra has initiated a transformation process and is committed with transparency, international standards of exchange of information and the fight against money laundering ... to preserve our position as a world-class financial centre," Jordi Cinca told Andorran television.

Andorran banks have expanded at a breakneck rate in recent years, increasing their assets under management by nearly two-thirds in the five-year period to 2013, and spreading to a wide array of countries, including neighbouring Spain, the United States, Mexico, Dubai and Brazil.

The sector's assets under management are 17 times the size of the local economy and S&P has said the central government would not be able to provide enough financial support to BPA if it was required.

SPANISH BANK HIT

Andorran banks have no direct access to European Central Bank (ECB) facilities from their head offices, however they could access ECB funding through subsidiaries in the euro zone if those units had eligible collateral to park with the ECB.

U.S. authorities allege that BPA facilitated the movement of $4.2 billion in transfers related to Venezuelan money laundering.

The chief executive of BPA, who was suspended along with the rest of the board last week, was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of money laundering.

The scandal has already spread to Spain where BPA's Spanish unit, Banco Madrid, filed for bankruptcy on Monday after customers rushed to empty their accounts in the wake of the U.S. allegations.

Banco Madrid had 15,000 clients with assets under management of about 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion) before the U.S. allegations.

The Bank of Spain will guarantee deposits of up to 100,000 euros per client. It said fewer than 500 clients had more than 100,000 euros deposited at the bank.

The Spanish stock market regulator said it had suspended reimbursement of investment funds managed by Banco Madrid.

U.S. officials said BPA's alleged money laundering occurred largely through its Andorran headquarters but Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor is looking into whether similar activity occurred at its unit there, a judicial source told Reuters.

