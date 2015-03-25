MADRID Banco Madrid, a subsidiary of Andorran lender Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA), has entered insolvency proceedings, according to a court filing in Madrid on Wednesday.

Banco Madrid requested protection from creditors mid-March after Andorra seized control of privately-owned BPA in the midst of an investigation over U.S. allegations of money laundering.

FROB, the Spanish state-funded vehicle which bailed out several Spanish banks during the height of the financial crisis in 2012, said it would not bail out the bank as it did not pose a systemic risk.

