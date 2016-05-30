LONDON Shares in Dutch mail operator PostNL surged on Monday after the company and its bigger Belgian rival BPost confirmed on Sunday that they had held talks about a possible merger, although they had failed to agree terms.

PostNL shares were up by 7 percent at 4.11 by 0721 GMT, making them one of the top-performing stocks in Europe, while BPost's shares were down by 1.6 percent at 23.93 euros.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)