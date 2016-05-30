Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
LONDON Shares in Dutch mail operator PostNL surged on Monday after the company and its bigger Belgian rival BPost confirmed on Sunday that they had held talks about a possible merger, although they had failed to agree terms.
PostNL shares were up by 7 percent at 4.11 by 0721 GMT, making them one of the top-performing stocks in Europe, while BPost's shares were down by 1.6 percent at 23.93 euros.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.