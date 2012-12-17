Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Oil company BP Plc (BP.L) said it would sell its interest in the Sean gas field in the UK North Sea to British utility SSE Plc (SSE.L) for $288 million (177.8 million pounds), as part of its strategy to sell its stakes in non-operated North Sea assets.
The sale of BP's non-operated 50 per cent stake in Sean will give SSE access to total net proven and probable reserves of about 1.7 billion therms over the life of the field.
SSE said in a statement that there was also a possibility of additional resource through infill drilling.
The total value of BP's assets sold in the North Sea now stands at about $3.1 billion, including its $1.3 billion deal with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) TAQA.AD last month.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.