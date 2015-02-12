A person rescued from the Cidade de Sao Mateus, a floating oil production, storage and offloading ship (FPSO), is wheeled to an ambulance by paramedics at the Eurico de Aguiar Salles airport in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Gavini

OSLO All five people killed in an explosion aboard a BW Offshore oil and gas production vessel in Brazil were the company's employees, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The "vast majority" of workers on the vessel were Brazilian nationals and there were no Norwegians on board, BW Offshore's Torfinn Buaroey told Reuters.

The floating production storage and offloading vessel, working for Petrobras suffered an explosion on Wednesday, which also injured ten workers, two of whom are in critical condition.

Four remain missing.

BW Offshore declined to discuss the nationality of the workers that were killed.

