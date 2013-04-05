RIO DE JANEIRO The Brazilian government is considering extending aid to the country's beleaguered aviation sector, where airlines have been battling weak demand, rising costs and infrastructure problems, the country's civil aviation minister said on Friday.

Wellington Moreira Franco told Reuters the ministry asked state development bank BNDES and industry regulator Anac for a series of studies on ways to resolve the industry's problems. The need for financial aid will be determined after the studies are concluded, he said.

"I already asked the two entities for those studies to see what we can do about the sector. I am focused on this problem because we need to have robust companies," Moreira Franco said in Rio de Janeiro. "Is it of any use building great airports if we don't have airlines to use them?"

The government has been trying to improve civil aviation infrastructure ahead of the 2014 football World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. Experts have warned that Brazil is far behind schedule with projects like public transportation, roads, stadiums and airports.

But beyond infrastructure problems, Brazil's airlines have struggled with cost inflation, stagnant demand and excess capacity over the past two years. Last year, No. 2 carrier Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA lost a net 1.5 billion reais (494.568 million), while LATAM Airlines Group SA saw net profit shrink 96 percent.

Shares of Gol rose 2.2 percent in late afternoon trading on the news, reversing losses of as much as 6 percent during the session. For months, analysts have said Gol needs an economic recovery, a stronger Brazilian currency and slowing inflation to return to profitability. All those factors are outside of the company's control.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff has used BNDES, considered Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit, to bolster struggling companies in the oil services and equipment, meatpackaging, paper and pulp, and ethanol sectors.

EASING LIMITS

Last year, Brazil raised $14 billion from the sale of licenses to operate three key airports.

Moreira Franco, a former lawmaker, endorses strengthening the capital bases of Brazil's airlines by easing government limits on foreign ownership.

Currently, foreign carriers can only hold up to 20 percent of a Brazilian-based rival - a rule Moreira Franco said is "outdated." LATAM, the country's biggest airline, was formed after Chile's LAN Airlines took over Brazil's TAM SA more than two years ago.

Asked whether carriers are robust at the moment, Moreira Franco said "I don't think so - just take a look at their income statement."

($1 = 1.99 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting and writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill and David Gregorio)