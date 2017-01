BRASILIA Brazil's Defence Ministry said on Monday it had authorized gun maker Forjas Taurus SA to export arms to Djibouti in recent years, but that those weapons could not be legally re-exported to other countries.

Reuters reported and Taurus subsequently confirmed on Monday that Brazilian prosecutors charged two of its former executives with shipping guns to a known Yemeni arms dealer who allegedly funnelled them from Djibouti into his country's civil war.

