BRASILIA Brazil's government is considering relaxing its most closely watched budget target for 2013, a major policy shift that could unsettle financial markets but also allow for greater public investment and give the economy a boost, three officials told Reuters.

Internal meetings are scheduled in the next two weeks to study a minor reduction in Brazil's primary budget surplus goal for next year, the officials said on condition of anonymity. President Dilma Rousseff has not yet made a decision, but several members of her economic team are leaning toward relaxing the target, they said.

The primary surplus -- revenues minus expenditures, not including debt servicing costs -- is considered the bellwether of Brazil's finances. The target for 2012 is 139 billion reais ($69 billion), or about 3.1 percent of gross domestic product.

The current 2013 budget plan foresees a surplus of 156 billion reais, a similar percentage of GDP to this year once forecasts for inflation, economic growth and exchange rates are taken into account. However, Rousseff's economic team could still make changes either by modifying the goal itself or by deciding to exclude certain investments or other items from the surplus calculation -- a step last taken in 2010.

For years, Brazilian governments embraced high surpluses to convince investors the country had turned the corner after huge deficits led to hyperinflation in the early 1990s. The surpluses have underpinned a sharp decline in Brazil's debt service costs and also allowed for interest rates to fall to historic lows this year -- a key policy goal of Rousseff's.

The officials emphasized that Rousseff remains highly committed to fiscal austerity, in part because of her determination to reduce interest rates. Therefore, any reduction in the surplus goal would be minor, they said.

Yet they also said that, after more than a decade of financial stability, such a rigorous goal may no longer be as necessary. At 3.1 percent of GDP, Brazil's primary surplus would be the highest among major economies in the Western Hemisphere this year by a full percentage point, according to International Monetary Fund projections made in April. About half the countries in the region are expected to run primary deficits.

"There's a real discussion about whether Brazil still needs such a high surplus, particularly in the current global economy," one of the officials said. "Are we still such an exceptional case? That's what we'll be looking at."

Brazil's net ratio of public sector debt to GDP, which hit 63 percent in 2002, is forecast by economists to fall to around 35 percent by the end of this year.

WEAK ECONOMY, NEED FOR INVESTMENTS

A relaxed budget goal would provide Rousseff greater ammunition to stimulate an economy that may only grow 1.7 percent this year, according to the average forecast of economists tracked by Brazil's central bank. Some officials said this year's surplus target may have been needlessly strict given the poor performance of the economy.

A less stringent target may also be a recognition of a fait accompli, given that tax revenues are falling in line with flat economic activity and Rousseff's recent tax cuts. Further tax cuts are likely in coming months in order to lower electricity and other input costs, one official said.

More flexibility would free up additional funds for building projects ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, which Brazil will host. Rousseff announced a sweeping plan to privatize some highways and railroads last week, and also granted a liberalization of debt limits for Brazilian states so they can spend more on infrastructure.

Markets may not look kindly upon an easier surplus target. Despite Brazil's recent record of stability, investors remain wary of government finances in part because of inflation that closed 2011 at a seven-year high.

More relaxed budget spending could, in turn, increase inflation expectations that are already running high for 2013.

(Editing by Todd Benson)