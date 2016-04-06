The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO A rally of Brazil's real should allow the central bank to swiftly unwind dollar swaps it has used to support the currency but whose $24 billion price tag last year drew criticism from economists as the government struggled to tighten its budget.

In the last two weeks, the bank has reduced the amount of traditional currency swaps to $102 billion (73 billion pounds) from $108 billion, the first such cut since July 2015.

While the central bank has used these contracts, which function like selling dollars in futures markets, for several years, the cost began to bite in 2015.

Investor distrust of President Dilma Rousseff scandal-ridden government coupled with a rise in U.S. interest rates drove the real to an all-time low of 4.1644 per U.S. dollar in mid-January. The real closed on Tuesday at 3.6804 to the dollar.

Just three months later, bets that Rousseff will be ousted have rekindled appetite for Brazilian assets, with the real jumping more than 10 percent in March, its best monthly performance in 13 years.

The Bovespa is also among the world's best performing stock indexes, up 13 percent in 2016, helped by a recovery of commodities prices.

"I suspect the central bank will be able to reduce the stock of currency swaps by an additional $10 billion this month alone," said Roberto Campos, a manager with Absolute Investimentos in São Paulo.

Rousseff is facing impeachment proceedings in Congress and many traders say that could ease the passage of market-friendly reforms, attracting capital to Brazil's economy.

That has led many traders who had bet on the real's weakness to unwind these trades, Campos said, opening a window of opportunity for the central bank to act.

The bank offered traders a way out of those bets through reverse currency swaps, which function like buying dollar in futures markets, a tool it had not used in three years.

It also allowed about a third of the $10.092 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing in April to expire and hinted it might roll over only half of the $10.385 billion maturing in May.

The move marked a sharp change in the bank's policy, after it rolled over every expiring contract for seven months. Central bank director Altamir Lopes told reporters last week the bank saw weaker demand for currency hedging as a chance to reduce foreign exchange exposure.

A central bank spokesman refused to comment on the subject.

MORE TRANSPARENCY

When reported in local currency, charges related to currency derivatives are usually offset on the central bank's balance sheet by an increase in foreign reserves.

However, foreign reserves are not accounted for in gross debt figures, which are closely followed by ratings agencies.

"Sooner or later, (the swaps) end up weighing on the Treasury Department," said Waldemir Quadros, a professor with PUC-SP University. "Reducing the amount of outstanding swaps brings more transparency to public accounts".

Facing Brazil's deepest recession on record, Rousseff's government failed to pass austerity measures in a gridlocked Congress last year. With approval ratings mired at historic lows, Rousseff has resorted to fiscal stimulus.

Some traders have speculated the central bank could be aiming to stop the real from strengthening beyond 3.60 to the dollar, to shelter exporters from the economic malaise.

Those bets lost ground as the bank stuck to a strategy of selling only some of the reverse currency swaps even when the currency hovered near its highest rates in months.

"This allows it to maintain flexibility and adjust to the market's necessities", said a trader who deals directly with the central bank and is not allowed to speak publicly.

A Reuters poll last month showed the real could strengthen back to mid-2015 levels or reach record lows depending on Rousseff's fate.

(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Steve Orlofsky)