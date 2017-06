BRASILIA There is little room to make changes in Brazilian President's Michel Temer's proposal to reform the pension system, the speaker of the lower house of Congress Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday.

In a show of support for the unpopular reform, Maia said limiting the country's pension benefits was a key step to bring back economic growth.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)