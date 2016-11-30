U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SAO PAULO Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, on Wednesday signed a leniency deal with a government agency related to a major corruption scandal.
Andrade Gutierrez and antitrust watchdog agency Cade said in separate statements the accord is part of an investigation into engineering works carried out across several shanty towns in the city of Rio de Janeiro in recent years.
The funds used to finance those works were part of ousted former President Dilma Rousseff's Accelerated Growth Plan investment program, also a target of "Operation Car Wash," a corruption probe into fraudulent contracts between builders and state companies.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese and Will Dunham)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.