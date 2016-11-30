A federal police car is parked in front of the headquarters of Andrade Gutierreza, a large private Brazilian construction firm, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, on Wednesday signed a leniency deal with a government agency related to a major corruption scandal.

Andrade Gutierrez and antitrust watchdog agency Cade said in separate statements the accord is part of an investigation into engineering works carried out across several shanty towns in the city of Rio de Janeiro in recent years.

The funds used to finance those works were part of ousted former President Dilma Rousseff's Accelerated Growth Plan investment program, also a target of "Operation Car Wash," a corruption probe into fraudulent contracts between builders and state companies.

