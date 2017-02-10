Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
SAO PAULO A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Thursday authorised a probe into allies of President Michel Temer on allegations they tried to thwart an investigation into political kickbacks at state-run oil firm Petrobras, a court official said.
Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot had earlier this week accused ex-President Jose Sarney, who now sits in the Senate, along with Senators Romero Juca and Renan Calheiros of conducting "political manoeuvres" in a bid to hamper the massive investigation, known as Operation Carwash.
Sergio Machado, a former head of a unit of the state oil company, was also implicated in the scheme, the prosecutor said.
It was the first investigation authorised by Supreme Court judge Edson Fachin since he took over the Carwash probe on Feb. 2 from Justice Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash.
The prosecutor general produced six hours of conversations between Machado and the politicians, which Janot claims demonstrate their intent to obstruct the investigation.
Machado, who has turned state's witness, recorded the conversations himself. In the recordings, the men discuss how they could create roadblocks to the investigation into political graft, which has cast a shadow over Temer's centre-right government.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Ana Mano)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.