Demonstrators protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 17, 2017. The sign reads: 'Out.' REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 17, 2017. The banner reads: 'Out Temer.' REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazil's Supreme Court has approved an investigation of President Michel Temer after he was purportedly taped agreeing to bribe a powerful witness in a corruption probe, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Temer has denied condoning payment of a bribe and is expected to make a public statement about the allegations later in the day. The allegations have brought calls for his resignation or impeachment from opposition lawmakers.

