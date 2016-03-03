Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
BRASILIA Brazil's Supreme Court voted 10-0 on Thursday to accept corruption and money laundering charges against lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, putting him on trial for allegedly accepting bribes on contracts for two drill ships leased by state oil company Petrobras.
The unanimous vote is a setback for Cunha, a bitter political foe of President Dilma Rousseff, as he struggles to fend off a request from Brazil's top prosecutor for his removal as speaker for obstructing investigation into the Petrobras graft scandal.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.