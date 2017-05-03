FILE PHOTO: Jose Dirceu (R), former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, is escorted by federal police officer Newton Ishii as he leaves the Federal Police headquarters to give his testimony in a session of the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry in... REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had laid new corruption charges against a one-time chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is already serving long jail sentences on other graft convictions.

Prosecutors accused Jose Dirceu, who was released from jail pending an appeal, of taking 2.4 million reais (584,006.80 pounds) in bribes from two engineering firms - UTC Engenharia SA and Engevix Engenharia SA.

The money was allegedly used for public relations efforts to improve Dirceu's image before, during and after a 2012 trial, in which he was convicted in a widespread scheme of making monthly payments to congressmen to win support for legislation.

Over the past year, courts have sentenced Dirceu in two separate trials to a collective 32 years in jail on corruption, money-laundering and conspiracy charges. They stemmed from a wide-ranging probe of graft at state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.

Despite the earlier convictions and the new charges, Brazil's Supreme Court accepted a habeas corpus plea on Tuesday filed by Dirceu's defence and ordered his release from jail.

A five-member chamber of the top court ruled by 3 votes to 2 that he should be freed pending an appeal. Under Brazilian law, prison sentences are served after the loss of a first appeal.

Engevix did not respond to a request for comment on the new bribery charges, and a lawyer for Dirceu was not immediately available for reaction.

A UTC Engenharia spokesman said the company would have nothing to say on the matter.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro and Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo; Editing by W Simon and Paul Tait)