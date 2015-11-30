SAO PAULO André Esteves, the Brazilian billionaire financier who was arrested last week in a sweeping corruption investigation, tried to turn Grupo BTG Pactual SA into the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets.

Esteves, the bank's largest shareholder, stepped down late on Sunday from all his executive duties at BTG Pactual.

Here are some facts about Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA):

-- In 2009, Esteves and his partners founded Banking and Trading Group. The same year, they bought back Banco UBS Pactual SA from UBS Group AG UBSG.VX, merging the units into Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

-- The partners who founded BTG Pactual with Esteves include Persio Arida, who was named chairman on Sunday, and newly designated co-Chief Executive Officers Roberto Sallouti and Marcelo Kalim.

-- About 70 partners own almost 80 percent of the bank's capital. Esteves has a so-called golden share, which gives him veto power on strategic decisions.

-- The bank had about 5,640 employees at the end of the third quarter.

-- Based on Monday's share price, BTG Pactual is worth 20.5 billion reais (£3.5 billion), making it Brazil's fifth-largest bank by market value.

-- In the first nine months of 2015, BTG Pactual's revenue rose 28 percent to 6.568 billion reais from a year earlier, while net income jumped 32 percent to 3.387 billion reais.

-- Assets rose 48 percent in the nine-month period to 302.8 billion reais, following the integration of Swiss private bank BSI Group into BTG Pactual's balance sheet. BTG Pactual announced the purchase of BSI in 2014.

-- The bank had shareholders' capital of about 22 billion reais in the third quarter. Long-term liabilities and equity accounted for only 23 percent of BTG Pactual's funding at the end of September.

-- BTG Pactual operates in 19 countries, including Chile, Colombia, the United States, Britain and Mexico.

-- Assets under management at BTG Pactual's money management unit totalled 231 billion reais at the end of the third quarter, up about 18 percent from a year earlier.

-- Esteves targeted average return on equity at about 20 percent. It reached a more than three-year high of 28.8 percent in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)