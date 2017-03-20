BEIJING China has temporarily suspended imports of Brazilian meat from March 19 following a scandal in the South American country over the alleged bribery of health officials to allow the sale of tainted meat, a source said on Monday.

The source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the information, said that suspension of Brazilian meat imports was a 'precautionary measure'.

The move followed a decision by South Korea to tighten inspections of imported Brazilian chicken meat and temporarily bar sales of chicken products by BRF SA's (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry producer.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Daniel Flynn)