Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi smiles during a meeting with Brazil's President Michel Temer and ambassadors of meat importing countries of Brazil at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday the government was working to show export markets such as China and the European Union that the scandal rocking its meat and poultry sector is isolated to just a few plants and that regulation over the industry remains strong.

Speaking to reporters outside the Agriculture Ministry in Brasilia, Maggi said exports from 21 units implicated in the scandal had been suspended.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)