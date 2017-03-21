Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that the alarm cause by the discovery of irregularities in meat industry controls was unfounded because very few meatpacking plants were involved.
China and the European Union curtailed meat imports from Brazil on Monday after police accused inspectors in the world's biggest exporter of beef and poultry of taking bribes to allow sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.