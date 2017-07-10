FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
Rapporteur asks Brazil lower house committee to accept charge against Temer
#World News
July 10, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 13 hours ago

Rapporteur asks Brazil lower house committee to accept charge against Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Deputy Sergio Zveiter, who was chosen to be the rapporteur for the denunciation of the prosecutor against President Michel Temer in the chamber of deputies, reacts during a meeting of the commission of constitution and justice, in Brasilia, Brazil July 10, 2017.Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The rapporteur for a Brazilian lower house committee examining a corruption charge against President Michel Temer recommended on Monday that the body vote to put Temer on trial.

Deputy Sergio Zveiter's recommendation was widely expected. The full 66-member committee is likely to vote later this week on the charge against Temer before the full house vote.

Under Brazilian law, two-thirds of the lower house's 513 members must approve the charge against Temer for it to move to the Supreme Court. The top court then must vote on whether it accepts the charge. I it does, Temer will stand trial and immediately be suspended from the presidency for up to 180 days. House Speaker Rodrigo Maia would temporarily take the presidency in that case.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bill Trott

