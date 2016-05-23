BRASILIA Brazilian federal police on Monday arrested a former treasurer of one of the parties in the country's ruling coalition as part of a wide-ranging graft probe centred on state-run oil company Petrobras, prosecutors said.

João Cláudio Genu, a former treasurer of the Progressive Party (PP), is accused of receiving about 1 million reais (193,763 pounds) in bribes to distribute within his party.

The PP supported now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff for years. It broke from the leftist leader last week when it backed her impeachment and suspension during a vote in Brazil's Senate.

The PP is part of the coalition of interim President Michel Temer, who has named two of its members to head government ministries.

