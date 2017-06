SAO PAULO Brazilian federal prosecutors said leniency talks with J&F Participações, holding company of meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), have resumed on Monday, according to a statement.

Talks with the group were interrupted on Friday because of an impasse related to the value of the fine that J&F will have to pay. The prosecutors want to impose a fine of 11.2 billion reais (2.61 billion pounds), equal to 5.8 percent of the group's sales in 2016. The group proposed paying 1.4 billion reais in its latest proposal.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)