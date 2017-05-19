Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
NEW YORK Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.
The prosecutors said in a statement that they are seeking a fine of 11.169 billion reais (2.63 billion pounds) over a 10-year period, while JBS' parent, J&F Investimentos, is seeking a payment of 1 billion reais. The public prosecutor's office said its proposal would expire if it is not accepted by midnight on Friday.
BEIRUT The United States and Iran have flexed their military muscles in unprecedented ways in Syria to deter attacks on their allies and interests, with Russia warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. military downed a Syrian jet.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.