Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
SAO PAULO Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA's Chairman Joesley Batista confirmed on Thursday the signing of plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.
In a statement, Batista, who is one of the controlling shareholders of JBS through his family's holding company J&F Investimentos, admitted to making improper payments to politicians. He added that outside Brazil, the group has expanded its activities "without violating ethical norms".
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defence as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.