FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 hours ago
Brazil's Lula to appeal conviction -lawyer
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 12, 2017 / 11:19 PM / 5 hours ago

Brazil's Lula to appeal conviction -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A lawyer for former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday said he would appeal Lula's conviction on graft charges and expressed confidence that a higher court would overturn the verdict.

Attorney Cristiano Zanin Martins told journalists in Sao Paulo that evidence supporting the former president was ignored, a claim rejected by Judge Sergio Moro, who sentenced Lula to nearly 10 years in prison. Lula will remain free while he appeals the conviction.

Lula was found guilty of accepting bribes worth 3.7 million reais (892,372 pounds) from engineering firm OAS SA [OAS.UL] in return for helping the company win contracts with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro.

Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.