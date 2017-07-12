Brazil's Lula to appeal conviction -lawyer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A lawyer for former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday said he would appeal Lula's conviction on graft charges and expressed confidence that a higher court would overturn the verdict.

Attorney Cristiano Zanin Martins told journalists in Sao Paulo that evidence supporting the former president was ignored, a claim rejected by Judge Sergio Moro, who sentenced Lula to nearly 10 years in prison. Lula will remain free while he appeals the conviction.

Lula was found guilty of accepting bribes worth 3.7 million reais (892,372 pounds) from engineering firm OAS SA [OAS.UL] in return for helping the company win contracts with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro.