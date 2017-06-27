What is May's working majority? Answer: 13 votes
LONDON After losing her majority in parliament by betting on a snap June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May must rely on a small Northern Irish party to ensure she can pass legislation.
BRASILIA Brazilian President Michel Temer told billionaire Joesley Batista in a taped conversation that the corruption-ensnared businessman was a major influence on the appointment of Henrique Meirelles as finance minister, the federal police said on Monday.
In a previously undisclosed phrase in a March conversation between Temer and Batista, the president tells him that the businessman had "great influence" in Meirelles' appointment.
The release of the tape, part of Joesley Batista's plea bargain deal with prosecutors in which he accused the president of receiving bribes, exacerbated a political crisis in Brazil.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sandra Maler)
LONDON After losing her majority in parliament by betting on a snap June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May must rely on a small Northern Irish party to ensure she can pass legislation.
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over.
LONDON Britain's top share index dipped on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.