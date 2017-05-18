BRASILIA Brazil's Popular Socialist Party announced it was leaving President Michel Temer's coalition on Thursday, the start of an expected exodus of allies following allegations Temer obstructed justice in the country's biggest corruption scandal.

The party said in a statement that Culture Minister Roberto Freire had already resigned, but its other cabinet member, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann, would stay on for the sake of the country's security at a time of crisis and uncertainty.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, editing by G Crosse)