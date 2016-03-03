Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday condemned the practise of leaking legal testimony as a political weapon, after media reported that a pro-government senator had implicated her in a major graft probe in leaked plea bargain documents.
"Leaks that are false, selective and illegal should be rejected and have their source rigorously investigated," Rousseff said in a statement.
Rousseff said her government was committed to defending democratic principles, fighting corruption and defending the Constitution.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassy; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.