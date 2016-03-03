BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday condemned the practise of leaking legal testimony as a political weapon, after media reported that a pro-government senator had implicated her in a major graft probe in leaked plea bargain documents.

"Leaks that are false, selective and illegal should be rejected and have their source rigorously investigated," Rousseff said in a statement.

Rousseff said her government was committed to defending democratic principles, fighting corruption and defending the Constitution.

