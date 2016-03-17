North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked by U.S.
PYONGYANG North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
SAO PAULO The prosecutor leading an investigation of graft around state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) defended on Thursday the legality of telephone recordings of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Deltan Dallagnol, in a televised address from the southern city of Curitiba, said that "judicial powers will not be intimidated" in the investigation, after criticism from President Dilma Rousseff of the recordings.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.