Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
BRASILIA Brazilian ruling party Senator Delcidio do Amaral on Thursday declined to confirm a media report that he implicated President Dilma Rousseff and ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a graft scandal as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
In a statement, Amaral said that neither he nor his lawyers knew the origin or authenticity of documents produced by weekly newsmagazine IstoE, which published sections of what it said was a 400-page prosecutor's statement.
Amaral and his lawyers said they were not contacted by the IstoE journalist who produced the report, either before or after publication.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.