BRASILIA Brazilian ruling party Senator Delcidio do Amaral on Thursday declined to confirm a media report that he implicated President Dilma Rousseff and ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a graft scandal as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

In a statement, Amaral said that neither he nor his lawyers knew the origin or authenticity of documents produced by weekly newsmagazine IstoE, which published sections of what it said was a 400-page prosecutor's statement.

Amaral and his lawyers said they were not contacted by the IstoE journalist who produced the report, either before or after publication.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Alan Crosby)