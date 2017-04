SAO PAULO Brazil's Attorney General Luis Adams said on Wednesday the government will appeal the Federal Accounts Court decision against President Dilma Rousseff with the Supreme Court.

"The game is not over," said Adams moments after the court, known as TCU, rejected Rousseff's handling of the government accounts last year in a decision that could pave the way for her impeachment.

