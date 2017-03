BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has cancelled all campaign activities for three days following the death of opposition candidate Eduardo Campos on Wednesday, Rousseff's Workers' Party said.

Campos' private jet crashed in bad weather in the coastal city of Santos, just south of Sao Paulo, as it was preparing to land.

Brazil's presidential election is set to take place on October 5.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, editing by G Crosse)