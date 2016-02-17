The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA The Brazilian government expects to reach agreement by Friday with Samarco Mineração SA [SAMNE.UL] to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.9 billion) lawsuit for damages related to a deadly November dam disaster, a spokesman for Brazil's attorney general said on Wednesday.

Brazil has sued Samarco, a 50-50 iron ore mining joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA (VALE5.SA) and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX), for 20 billion reais ($4.8 billion) after the dam, which held iron ore tailings, burst in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

The government considers the tragedy the worst environmental disaster in the country's history.

($1 = 4.0411 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)