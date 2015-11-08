SYDNEY BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Monday it said was reviewing its iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2016, following a massive mudflow and flooding disaster at its half-owned Samarco Mineração S.A mine in Brazil.

The Samarco operations have the capacity to produce 30.5 million tonnes a year of iron ore pellets and to process 32 million tonnes of iron concentrate annually.

"Following this incident, BHP Billiton's iron ore production guidance for the 2016 financial year is under review," the company said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)