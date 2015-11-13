The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

MELBOURNE The death toll from the iron ore mine dam disaster in Brazil has risen to nine, while 19 people remain missing, BHP Billiton, a co-owner of the mine said on Friday.

BHP said tailings from the dam that burst more than a week ago extend 440 kilometres downstream, affecting 11 communities, with water quality being closely monitored in three towns.

The mine, operated by Samarco, a joint venture of BHP and Brazil's Vale has been closed since the incident and the government has suspended Samarco's operating licence.

"BHP Billiton's immediate priority is the welfare of the Samarco workforce and the community," the company reiterated on Friday.

