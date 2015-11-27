BRASILIA Brazil's environmental regulator is planning additional fines against iron ore miner Samarco on top of the 20 billion reais in damages and clean-up charges the government is seeking, the country's attorney general, Luis Adams, said on Friday.

The regulator, known as Ibama, has already fined Samarco 250 million reais in the aftermath of a rupture of a tailings dam that ravaged communities and contaminated a major river.

Samarco is a joint venture between the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX) (BHP.N) (BLT.L), and the biggest iron ore miner, Vale SA (VALE5.SA) (VALE.N).

