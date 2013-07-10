Brazilian Eike Batista, Chairman and CEO, EBX Group speaks at the lunch panel discussion ''Global Overview: Shifting Fortunes'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

BRASILIA Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group said on Tuesday that its chief financial officer, Otavio Lazcano, has left his position at one of the group's units as the mogul scales back his battered industrial empire.

Lazcano will stay on as CFO of the EBX Group but resign his post at EBX Brasil SA, a non-operational unit that the group is winding down, according to an EBX press statement.

Batista, the founder and vital force behind the oil, energy, port, shipbuilding and mining group, has seen the value of its companies in the market crumble after promises of oil and mining riches fell short of expectations.

Last week, Batista quit as chairman of MPX Energia SA MPXE3.SA, the embattled EBX Group's most promising company.

The magnate, who branded all his companies with an "X" for "the multiplication of wealth," is attempting to restructure his companies to alleviate debt woes and other problems that have slashed more than $20 billion (13.40 billion pounds) from his holdings in the group.

(The story is corrected to reflect Lazcano leaving EBX Brasil and staying at EBX Group)

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)