BRASILIA Brazil's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, maintaining a slow pace of monetary easing despite a sharp economic contraction in the third quarter that suggested a gruelling recession could stretch into a third year.

The central bank resisted pressure for a hefty rate cut even after data released earlier on Wednesday confirmed fears the once-booming emerging market is struggling to pull out of its worst recession in memory.

The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to lower its benchmark Selic rate BRCBMP=ECI to 13.75 percent amid growing uncertainty at home and abroad.

In its decision statement, the bank stressed that growing uncertainty over U.S. economic policies after the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump as president could end a favourable period for emerging markets that saw strong inflows of foreign capital.

"The possible end to the benign environment for emerging economies might make disinflation more difficult," said the bank, which pointed to that as one of the three main risks to meeting its inflation target.

Still, the bank said that a "gradual" easing cycle was compatible with bringing inflation back down to the 4.5 percent target in 2017 and 2018.

The statement signalled the central bank will remain data dependent. Many analysts expect policymakers to step up monetary easing at its Jan. 11 meeting if austerity measures move ahead.

"If until then the spending cap proposal is approved and we have a lighter version of Donald Trump, the door will be open to accelerate the rate-cutting cycle," said Gustavo Loyola, a former central bank chief and partner with Sao Paulo-based consultancy Tendencias.

In its statement, the central bank said a weaker economy and the approval of measures to cap public spending in Congress could help bring down inflation more rapidly.

The Senate late on Tuesday approved President Michel Temer's proposal to limit federal spending in a first-round vote marked by violent anti-austerity demonstrations in Brasilia.

The surprise election of Trump and an ethics scandal within Temer's cabinet has fuelled further volatility in local markets already worried with the dire state of the economy.

Economic output shrank 0.8 percent in the third quarter from the second, statistics agency IBGE said. There were no bright spots as investments dropped sharply, farmers, manufacturers and service providers all reduced production and families and government agencies consumed less.

Trump's victory sent the Brazilian real BRL= tumbling on expectations his promises for fiscal stimulus could raise U.S. interest rates and spark a flight of capital from riskier markets. A weaker real adds pressure to inflation that at 7.87 percent remains well above the official target.

The resignation of two ministers amid allegations that Temer pressured one of them to protect the business interests of another has raised fears his six-month administration could lack the political support to push ahead with more unpopular reforms to regain the confidence of investors.

(Additional reporting by Camila Moreira and Luiz Guilherme Gerbelli; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Meredith Mazzilli)