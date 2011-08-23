BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Brazil's current account deficit widened in July as a global slowdown weighed on commodity exports like soybeans and iron ore whose prices some government officials foresee as steady in coming months.

The data highlighted Brazil's need to reduce dependence on raw material exports at a time when Latin America's largest economy is beginning to cool following a credit-driven consumer spending boom.

The shortfall in the current account BRCURA=ECI>, the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, rose to $3.5 billion (2.1 billion pounds) last month, compared with $3.3 billion in June, the central bank said on Tuesday. That was in line with expectations.

While bank officials expect the gap to narrow this month, trade and investment flows may suffer due to a crisis in the developed world.

Interest and international travel payments, coupled with a $1.3 billion decline in the trade balance, drove the deficit higher on a sequential basis. A grim outlook for prices of commodities -- which account for a majority of Brazil's export revenue -- could delay a recovery in external accounts.

Worries are mounting that Brazil's economy could suffer with a slowdown in China's purchases of raw materials. The Asian country is a major buyer of metals, grains and meats and Brazil's biggest trading partner. Many economists say high commodity prices allowed Brazil to pile up $350 billion in international reserves in recent years.

"I don't believe in a new boom in commodities prices," Finance Minister Guido Mantega told senators at a hearing in Brasilia. "At this point, our economy has learned to depend less upon on exports to grow and do well."

Mantega said Brazil's strength to navigate the current global slowdown lies partly in the relatively small share trade has as a percentage of gross domestic product. Trade makes up for 13 percent of Brazil's GDP, one of the smallest levels among the world's biggest economies.

The central bank expects the deficit to shrink to $3.2 billion in August. Brazil's economy will likely expand less than half the 7.5 percent posted last year, according to a weekly survey of analysts carried out by the bank.

Financing of the deficit will hinge mostly on the behaviour of foreign direct investment, economists said, at a time when global risk aversion and darker growth prospects for Brazil are driving stock and bond investors away.

So far, investment is not showing signs of shying away. FDI rose to $5.97 billion in July from $5.47 billion in June. Flows helped to fully finance the deficit last month.

"This evidence supports our benign external scenario of more than enough foreign exchange inflows to cover the external account gap throughout this year," Marcelo Kfoury, chief Brazil economist with Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note to clients.

Brazil's economy is battling appreciation of its currency which has caused imbalances ranging from credit-driven consumer spending that is leading to faster inflation to an invasion of imports hampering local manufacturers.

Speaking in Brasilia, President Dilma Rousseff said that Brazil needs to lower its dependence on commodities exports for hard currency proceeds and vowed to strengthen the agriculture sector as a way of enhancing competitiveness.

"FIGHT PROTECTIONISM"

She also said unfair international trade is hurting Brazil's exports and vowed to use more arbitration mechanisms to fight dumping and other illegal trade practices.

"We have to fight at the multilateral organizations against protectionism and damaging commercial practices," Rousseff said.

The real, has gained 4.1 percent this year partly because investors abroad are borrowing in countries like the United States, where interest rates are low, and putting money into high-yielding government debt of countries like Brazil.

Mantega said the government "still has mechanisms" to curb dollar inflows into Brazil. The government this year raised taxes on foreign purchases of bonds and the use of currency derivatives to stem the flood of dollars.

The real seesawed on Tuesday following Mantega's comments. It is now trading 0.2 percent higher at 1.6013 to the dollar.

(Additional reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro and Peter Murphy in Brasilia and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)