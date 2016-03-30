A woman looks at chillies and peppers at a market in Belo Horizonte in this June 30, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

BRASILIA Brazil posted a primary budget deficit BRPSPS=ECI of 23.040 billion reais (4.4 billion pounds) in February, central bank data showed on Wednesday, erasing a hefty surplus from the previous month as a contracting economy curbs revenues and raises unemployment benefit payments.

The country had been expected to post a primary budget deficit of 10 billion reais, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through February, the primary budget deficit rose to an equivalent of 2.11 percent of gross domestic product from 1.75 percent in 12 months through January.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)